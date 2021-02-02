You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured in structure fire in Anniston

Firefighters were called to a fire in a shed behind a home on Noble Street near 21st Street in Anniston.

A woman was injured Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a shed behind a home on Noble Street near 21st Street in Anniston, according to Lt. Jim Black with the Anniston Fire Department.

Black did not know the extent of the woman's injuries, but said she was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

A fire destroyed a shed behind a home on Noble Street near 21st Street in Anniston.

Black said there were two sheds behind the home, one of which was destroyed in the fire. The home was unaffected.

By noon Tuesday, firefighters were hosing down the last of the fire. At that time, Black said firefighters did not know how the fire started.

