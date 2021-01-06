Woman indicted on child abuse charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a woman last month after she allegedly abused a child more than a year ago.
The grand jury indicted Selena Leann Aldridge, 20, of Alexander City during its December session with child abuse.
Aldridge’s indictment alleges she abused a female child under her care between Nov. 18, 2019 and Dec. 19, 2019.
Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28. An attempt Wednesday to reach Aldridge’s defense attorney was unsuccessful.
She was initially arrested in February and booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. She was released on bond the day of her arrest.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.