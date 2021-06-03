Woman indicted after man hit by car last year

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a woman recently after the car she was driving allegedly struck and killed a man picking up trash at a Saks church.
The grand jury indicted Tiffany Robertson Wilson, 35, during its May session on charges of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
According to her indictment, Wilson was driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Oct. 27 when she hit Dennis Lee Newman and killed him. She also allegedly endangered someone else during the incident.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Star in October that 65-year-old Newman was picking up trash outside of Saks Church of Christ when he was hit and killed on impact. He was pronounced dead that evening.
According to Brown, the woman turned onto Saks Road from U.S. 431 and her car veered off the road and hit Newman.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested her Tuesday.
Wilson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,000. As of Thursday, Wilson was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her arraignment is set for July 8.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Wilson could be sentenced to up to two decades in prison and ordered to pay a maximum fine of $30,000.