Woman charged with exposing second graders to meth

Authorities charged a Talladega woman last week after she allegedly exposed numerous students to drugs.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged April Edmiston Clardy, 45, with 15 counts of chemical endangerment of a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Clardy allegedly exposed second grade Calhoun County students to methamphetamine on May 25 and was found with the drug that day.
Numerous attempts to reach deputies and members of the Calhoun County Board of Education for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Clardy was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $117,500. As of Tuesday, Clardy was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her next court date is scheduled for June 17.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000.
This story will be updated.