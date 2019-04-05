An Anniston woman was charged Thursday after she allegedly took drugs while pregnant in 2017.
Katrell Latreece Hambright, 32, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit. She was also charged with contempt of court.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Hambright tested positive for cocaine in October 2017 at Regional Medical Center, shortly after giving birth.
George said Hambright had been booked into the Calhoun County Jail on an unrelated charge when she was served a warrant for chemical endangerment.
Hambright remained in jail Friday, with a surety bond set at $7,500 for the chemical endangerment charge and a cash bond set at $1,000 for the contempt of court charge. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 29.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can carry a five-year prison sentence and up to $7,500 in fines, according to state law.