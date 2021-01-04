Woman charged with attacking man

Authorities arrested an Oxford woman last week after she allegedly attacked a man, seriously injuring him.
Anniston police charged Natasha Burroughs, 30, on Wednesday with first-degree domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to court documents, she shot a man with a gun on Dec. 27 and shot into a car while the man and a woman were inside.
An attempt Monday to reach Anniston police for more information was not immediately successful.
Burroughs was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. On Monday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Burroughs could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.