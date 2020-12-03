Woman charged with assaulting officer in ER

An Anniston woman remained in jail Thursday after she allegedly hit an officer earlier this week.
Anniston police charged Desha Lernice Waller, 33, on Tuesday with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and numerous drug-related offenses.
According to Waller’s arrest warrants, she struck an officer in the neck that day in an attempt to stop him from “performing a lawful duty.”
Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier said officers were called to the Regional Medical Center’s emergency room around 4:30 p.m. in response to a disturbance. Court records allege Waller was there using “abusive or obscene” language.
When officers arrested Waller for disorderly conduct, Grier said, they found her with numerous illegal drugs and a straw with drug residue on it. Grier said Waller was resisting arrest and reached up and scratched an officer on his neck, leaving it red and swollen.
Waller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $35,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.