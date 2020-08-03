Woman charged in late-July robbery

Authorities charged an Anniston woman last week after she reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Shelby Breanne Nelson, 25, on July 29 with first-degree robbery.
According to Nelson’s arrest warrant, she robbed a man at gunpoint the day before her arrest and stole his money.
An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Nelson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. As of Monday, Nelson was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Nelson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.