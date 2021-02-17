Woman charged in fatal Wednesday shooting

An Anniston woman remained in jail Wednesday after she allegedly shot and killed another woman earlier that day.
Anniston police charged 27-year-old Brianna Jo Adams with murder.
According to court documents, Adams fatally shot Ashley N. Lindsey. Sgt. Randy Grier said Adams and Lindsey got into an argument over a man around 3:15 a.m. outside of a business on the 1500 block of Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway when Adams shot Lindsey in the upper torso.
When police arrived, a news release from Anniston police stated, they found Lindsey suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she died from her injuries.
Grier said investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene and identified Adams as the shooter and Adams later turned herself in.
Adams was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Adams could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.