With season fast approaching, Choccolocco Monsters GM talks current, future plans

The Choccolocco Monsters’ inaugural season kicks off with a road exhibition on Saturday afternoon, but general manager Scott Brand already has dreams that extend far past the home exhibition on Wednesday, June 1.
“If it blows up, there is no reason I wouldn’t put a beer garden down the third-base line,” Brand said. “If it blows up, why not look to build some kind of restaurant terrace in the outfield. We don’t have to have 6,000 seats. We don’t have to have exploding scoreboards, but if we’re drawing good numbers, if those numbers are in the 1,500-2,500 range and we know they’re coming every night.”
Of course, those conversations are years away and require the Monsters, a wood bat baseball team, to capture the hearts of baseball fans across Calhoun County this season at Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.
“We have to provide entertainment,” Brand said. “We’re selling a 2.5-hour movie, and I don’t know how it’s going to end. I hope the good guys win.”
To that end, Brand recognizes that entertainment goes beyond the product on the field. The team is planning a few theme nights, including a military appreciation night which will allow military members to purchase discounted tickets. The Monsters might wear special uniforms for that game and the evening might see a few different patriotic displays.
The other theme night Brand can speak about ahead of the season-opener is a possible Atlanta Braves’ appreciation night. Details have yet to be finalized, but Brand hopes to welcome the Braves’ mascot, drumline and t-shirt cannons out one night for a big celebration.
From a concessions standpoint, Monster fans can expect all of the usual suspects with one major addition — alcohol.
“We wouldn’t be there, I’ll just be blunt,” Brand said. “If we didn’t have beer sales, then we wouldn’t take the risk. And we’re not turning it into a tavern. If I wanted to own a tavern, I’d buy a tavern. So where we’re at, we think if you get 1,000 people a game, then we think you’re gonna get maybe 400 to have a beer or two. That’s 800 beers, and that will be enough to supplement our lack of seats.”
If the games are well attended early on, Brand said he might look to expand the menu as the season progresses. He also might look to bring in a food truck or two.
Although his dreams are big, Brand’s feet will start the season grounded in reality. He’s helped start two hockey teams and baseball teams. He’s seen firsthand that communities are a bit hesitant until they see what their new team is all about.
“I think there with the slow growth that we are looking at and the addition of skyboxes next year and the placement, I think they are going to get to the point where we’re like the Savannah Bananas (a wood bat team) where you can’t get a ticket,” Brand said.
The Monsters can host 1,500 people in the current setup, and Brand hopes the average attendance of the final games increases to 1,000.
The Monsters host season tickets start at $130 for children and seniors and $155 for adults. Ticket prices for the home-opener on June 3 cost $8 and $10 for children/seniors and adults, respectively.
“We’d like to come off the point where we have 1,750 season-ticket holders, and that is it,” Brand said, speaking of the future. “And I can see that happening because it is such a great baseball community that I think again, once the baseball fan understands what we got going on here, it is going to be, oh wow, we got something special.”