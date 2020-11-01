With freezing temps in forecast, 11,000 in Calhoun County still without power

The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued an overnight freeze warning that includes Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties.
Temperatures are expected to drop to at or below freezing between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday in areas across north and northeast Central Alabama.
Sunday morning, 11,030 power outages still remain throughout Calhoun County, the Calhoun County EMA announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
The City of Anniston announced Sunday morning that 2,400 households in the city remained without power. Alabama Power crews were focused on restoring power to the west side of Anniston on Sunday morning, the city said.
Alabama Power announced Saturday that the company expects 95 percent of affected customers statewide to have power back by Tuesday.
Most of the outages in Calhoun and Cleburne counties are in unincorporated areas, Jacki Lowry, spokeswoman for Alabama Power, said Saturday.
Voting locations in Calhoun County without power ahead of Tuesday's election remains a top priority, the EMA announced in its Facebook post.
"Strong progress in restoration to many of these sites were made last night. We are supporting the County Election Officials and assisting in efforts to prepare for the election," the post stated.
The EMA also noted that there are still secondary roads that remain impassable due to power lines intertwined in the debris. Calhoun County Public Works is working with Alabama Power to clear the remaining debris, the EMA announced.
2-1-1 remains available for those who are needing assistance during this time or by submitting info online at: www.calhounema.org/zeta
This story will be updated.