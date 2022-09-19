 Skip to main content
Where is Hurricane Fiona now? How strong is it and where is the storm going?

The estimated path and arrival times of Hurricane Fiona.

 National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic Monday morning and is battering parts of the island with wind and heavy rain.

Much of Puerto Rico is also continuing to feel the Category 1 storm’s “catastrophic flooding,” according to the National Hurricane Center. The forecast shows Fiona staying away from Florida, though the U.S. East Coast may see ocean swells this week.