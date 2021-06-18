Wheels up! City considers track for blossoming Randolph Park kids bike club

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike through cones at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Kemari Morgan is at her best when her hands are on the handlebars, with pedals under her feet.
“I like that you have fun,” Morgan, 8, said of biking. “I like that I get to feel the breezy air and you get some exercise.”
Morgan is one among dozens of kids who gather every Thursday at Wiggins Community Center in the Randolph Park neighborhood of Anniston for the community center’s Bike Club, an afternoon of speeding around the community center’s walking path on two wheels. For the kids, it’s just another way to fight summer boredom. But the grownups around them see bigger things at stake — including the future shape of Bike City.
Anniston is known around the country as a mecca for cyclists — home of the nationally known Coldwater Mountain bike trails and the annual Sunny King Criterium cycling race, and not far from the course of the 100-mile Cheaha Challenge that takes cyclists from Jacksonville to the top of Mount Cheaha. City leaders have planned for years to develop paths that would get cyclists from Anniston’s Amtrak station to the trails easily.
Between bike races, though, city streets aren’t exactly crowded with cyclists. According to 2018 numbers from the Centers for Disease Control, Alabama is one of the nation’s most physically inactive states, with 31 percent of people in the state reporting they do no exercise at all.
In Anniston, the numbers are higher, with 40 to 49 percent of people in some census tracts in central and western parts of the city reporting that they’re inactive.
That lack of activity weighed on the mind of Carol Bush, director of the Wiggins Community Center.
“Not all children are athletic, but anybody can learn to ride a bike,” Bush said.
Bush said she’s been stunned sometimes by the physical problems — things like high blood pressure — that she’s seen in kids who’ve come through the community center’s summer programs. Those problems, she said, seem to be the result of a generation spending more time on screens and less time outside than kids in earlier generations.
A few years ago, Bush brought her grandchild out to the community center with a bike, to ride the walking path. Kids flocked to it, she said, asking if they’d have a turn to ride. Soon the center had a group of donated bikes and a growing group of kids willing to ride.
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike with other children at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike through cones at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike through cones as Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman looks on at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Several children meet at the Wiggins Community Center and ride their bicycles during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike with other children at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Eric Noel rides his bike at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike through cones at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman teaches children safety and how to properly ride their bikes at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
10yr old Cameron Williams rides his bike through cones as Jacksonville High Mountain Bike Club coach Ken Hickman looks on at the Wiggins Community Center during a ride of the Wiggins Community Center Bikers Club. The city of Anniston is considering building a mountain bike trail near the Wiggins Community Center. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
City officials say the cycling group has grown from a few kids to dozens. Bush and others at the community center say it’s hard to get a count, and during a meeting of the bike club on Thursday it wasn’t hard to see why. Kids flocked around a picnic table where Tammy Hall, a county extension agent, manages the bikes — there are always more potential riders than there are bikes — and runs Freckle Frog’s Fresh Fruit Store, where kids use play money to buy fruit to eat as snacks during their biking time.
The bike club is popular even though there’s only a short, winding walking path for kids to circle again and again. Hall and Bush have taken kids to the mountain biking path at McClellan, opened in 2019 and now the home to an annual competition for high-school mountain bikers from all over the state. But that trail is on the other side of town.
City officials are looking at a possible solution. Local cycling groups want to build a bike trail for Randolph Park — and the city owns a large plot of empty land across from Wiggins Community Center that, trail advocates say, could easily house a 1.5 mile starter-level trail.
“We don’t think it will cost the city anything, except for some in-kind stuff,” said Tom Nelson, president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycling Association, which proposed the new bike trail. Volunteers simply need to clear a trail, he said, though city equipment and workers might need to be called in to help.
The council hasn’t approved the trail yet, but council members seem ready to pursue it. When Councilman D.D. Roberts brought the idea up at a council work session on Tuesday, others on the council said they support it. “Let’s do it,” was the response from Mayor Jack Draper.
For local cycling advocates like Nelson, there’s more at stake than one trail at one community center. He and other cycling advocates have been working for years to bring cycling as a sport to local schools — a drive that likely got a boost from the creation of the McClellan bike trail. They’re hoping that by nurturing the budding cyclists at Wiggins, perhaps they’ll end up with a new Anniston-based high school cycling team.
“We live in the South and I know football is king,” Nelson said. “But not everybody makes the team, and cycling is something you can do your entire life.”
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.