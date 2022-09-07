 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire

What’s next for Artemis I after 2nd scrub?

Artemis I

The sun sets over Artemis I, NASA's heavy-lift lunar rocket system, after the scrub of the second launch attempt on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — What went wrong with Artemis I was on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, so that’s where NASA has decided to try and fix it.

On Tuesday, mission managers announced they would hold off rolling back to the Vehicle Assembly Building the 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of the Space Launch System rocket, Orion capsule and mobile launcher.