'We're still in search and rescue mode': Five counted dead after tornado, while storm response continues into the night

Five people died in Calhoun County Thursday after a wave of spring storms brought a tornado to communities already far too familiar with the damage a twister can do.
A tornado crossed the Coosa River near Ohatchee shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. It killed four people in the rural community, according to Coroner Pat Brown, and one person was killed a few miles away in Wellington.
“We’re still in search and rescue mode,” said Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Myles Chamblee.
As of Thursday night, local officials had yet to release the names of the dead, and Chamblee said there was still no agreement on the exact path of the storm or the extent of injuries or damage to homes.
Anyone who stepped out of a storm shelter Thursday afternoon would have seen why the damage was so hard to assess. Trees blocked some of the county’s main thoroughfares and countless side roads, creating rural traffic jams. Repeated storm warnings meant any trip outside might send the traveler scurrying back to shelter. Power was down for about 3,000 electrical customers in the county after the storms, according to Alabama Power. Cell phone services was often down.
Chamblee said emergency officials believe the tornado did most of its damage in the Ohatchee area, then tracked up through Wellington and into Webster’s Chapel. All those names are familiar to people who remember the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak or the twister that hit Jacksonville in 2018 — like this one, during spring break.
“It seems like these storms keep doing the same thing,” said Derik Murray, who lives in the Covey Rise subdivision in Angel, north of Alabama 204. In 2018, he heard the roar of the Jacksonville tornado as it followed the path of 204. On Thursday, he heard loud cracks as a walnut tree snapped and landed on the roof of his house.
Many of Murray’s neighbors had similar damage. Throughout Angel and into Pleasant Valley, snapped trees were a common sight, and the smell of pine sap — familiar to any tornado survivor — was pervasive.
At Pleasant Valley Holiness Church, 30 to 40 church members rode out the storm in a metal-sided building when the storm hit, pastor Bruce Johnson said. It was the only building on the church campus — which includes a sanctuary, pastorium, a dormitory and other buildings — that was not significantly hit.
“God had mercy on us, buddy,” Johnson said. “It could have been bad."
Elsewhere, things were indeed worse. Chamblee said at least one church in the Ohatchee area, Ragan Chapel United Methodist, was significantly damaged. Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell said that Precision Materials, one of the few industries in the small town, also saw significant damage at its building on Alabama 77. Baswell said much of the damage was not actually within city limits, but in surrounding rural community where people have Ohatchee addresses.
Buddy West, who was holding his dog Cornbread when he spoke to a reporter Thursday, lives in a trailer home in Ohatchee and rode out the storm in a neighbor’s storm pit. He said the tornado sucked the door off the back of his house, and knocked down all his trees.
He’s seen other tornadoes in his lifetime. “This here’s the worst one I’ve seen,” he said.
Harold Magouirk of Ohatchee lost his house in the tornado. He was living in a mobile home on the site where he was raised.
“The house is gone. It got blown away,” he said. He received warnings about the tornado and took shelter across the road in a neighbor’s basement.
Even the count of the dead and injured was difficult to complete in the post-storm chaos. Brown, the coroner, said that crews had to walk to the scene of the fatality in Wellington, because of impassable roads. Chamblee said crews were still searching the area Thursday night to make sure no one was missing.
He said people should avoid the storm-affected area Friday unless they need to be there, to make work easier for emergency crews.
It could be days before the National Weather Service can assess the strength and size of the storm, an assessment that’s usually done by surveying damage at the scene. But John De Block, a forecaster for the weather service, said it was likely that most or all of the six or seven long-track storms that hit the state Thursday were strong ones.
“Indications are, right now, that we’re not looking at weaker tornadoes like EF 0 or EF 1,” De Block said.
As De Block spoke, forecasters still faced several more hours of watching for storms. Calhoun County was under tornado watch until 1 a.m. Friday.