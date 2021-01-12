Wellington man charged with shooting neighbor in the face

A Wellington man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly shot his neighbor in the face that morning.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Rodney David Howle, 50, with attempted murder.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were called to a home on Ben Martin Drive in Wellington after they got reports of a shooting and found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his cheek.
Wade said deputies found Howle nearby. Howle told deputies the two men had gotten into an argument inside the victim’s home when the victim hit him with a cane and Howle pulled out a gun, Wade said.
The victim then told Howle to shoot him, Wade said, and Howle obliged.
The victim was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where he was believed to be in stable condition, Wade said.
Howle was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, with his bond and court dates to be set.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Howle could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.