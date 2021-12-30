Wellborn student heads to Citrus Bowl

For the past four years, Caitylynn Daniel wore something at all of the Wellborn High School football games that was different from what everyone else was wearing.
That’s because for those events, she donned the attire of the school’s mascot, a panther.
Now a senior, Caitylynn performs the role quite well, as evidenced by the results of her tryout at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s camp this past summer. Her performance earned her an invitation to appear at Saturday’s Citrus Bowl with mascots from across the country.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to go,” Caitylynn said a few days before she and her father, Dennis Daniel, headed to Orlando, Fla. That’s where the game takes place between the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. She will perform in the pre-game show, but the event will be livestreamed.
Also, her family will post the video of the pre-game performance on Facebook.
The invitation to attend the Citrus Bowl is the first ever for a Wellborn mascot.
Caitylynn worked for weeks raising $1,500 for the trip. She created and sold school bumper stickers and school-spirit stickers. She hosted a cornhole tournament and set up a GoFundMe account.
“The support from the Wellborn Benefit Club and other community members was overwhelming,” said her mother, Erica Ford.
While in Orlando, she will also visit the amusement park at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Caitlynn likes being a mascot so much that she plans to try out for the position for whichever college she attends.
She is also the stepdaughter of Todd Ford and Leslie Daniel.