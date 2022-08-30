 Skip to main content
Weekend shooting leaves one dead in Choccolocco

Jones
Courtesy Photo

A domestic dispute turned deadly during the weekend in Choccolocco when a man threatened a group of people outside of his mobile home and a member of the group opened fire, according to officials. 

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a mobile home near the 3000 block of Choccolocco Road Sunday approximately 9:30 p.m., where Mark Alexander Jones, 28, of Choccolocco, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 