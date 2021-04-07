Wedowee man indicted on murder, corpse abuse charges

A Randolph County grand jury indicted a Wedowee man recently after he allegedly killed a woman and tried to hide her body last year.
The grand jury indicted Kenneth Alan Van Dusen, 25, on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of justice.
According to court documents, Van Dusen shot and killed Stephanie Elaine Sikes on July 29 at a home in the 20000 block of Alabama 48 in the New Hope area and dragged her body out of the home, through animal feces, before putting it in a wheelbarrow and hiding it behind a table laying on its side in some tall grass. He also allegedly took spent shell casings from the scene.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies said in a Facebook post shortly afterward they were called to the home that evening to check on someone’s welfare. Deputies said Van Dusen initially gave them a false name when they detained him, later revealing he had outstanding arrest warrants in Colorado.
Van Dusen was Sikes’ son-in-law, deputies said. Sikes was 51 years old, worked as a dispatcher for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and had a husband and three children, according to her obituary.
Van Dusen’s attorney, Justin Wilson, filed a motion for a speedy trial on Tuesday. An attempt Wednesday to reach Wilson for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Van Dusen remained in the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $100,000. His arraignment is scheduled for April 23.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Van Dusen could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.