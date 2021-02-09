Wedowee man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident

A Wedowee man remained in the Randolph County Jail Tuesday after authorities added an additional charge of attempted murder to existing charges of domestic violence.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged Kyle Young Waters, 35, on Monday with attempted murder. Waters was charged with first-degree domestic violence last week.
According to court documents, Waters and the victim were at his home in the 1700 block of Randolph County 212, sitting on a loft in the storage building in the backyard, when Waters pushed the woman to the concrete floor 8 feet below, jumped on her and stabbed her numerous times in the neck with a piece of broken glass.
Waters then cut the victim’s throat with a Ryobi circular saw, according to court records.
Investigator Donnie Strain said Monday that Waters was charged with attempted murder because he attacked the woman with the saw. He declined to give more details on the incident.
Waters’ bond is set at $110,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Waters could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay a maximum fine of $60,000.