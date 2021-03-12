Wedowee defendant in attempted murder case released from jail after bond amended

A Wedowee man charged with attempted murder bonded out of jail earlier this week after a judge modified his bond.
Kyle Young Waters, 35, was released from the Randolph County Jail on Wednesday.
Waters was initially booked into jail on Feb. 8 with bond set at $610,000 cash after Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged him with attempted murder and first-degree domestic violence.
District Judge Amy Newsome modified Waters’ bond to a $500,000 property bond on Monday.
As a condition of his bond, Newsome ordered Waters to undergo “strict” ankle monitoring, to avoid contacting the victim or going within five miles of her, to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs and to adhere to a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Newsome did allow Waters to travel to Georgia for employment purposes.
Waters was arrested after he allegedly pushed the victim from an 8-foot loft at a home on Randolph County 212 and then jumped on her, stabbed her numerous times in the neck with a piece of broken glass and cut her throat with a Ryobi circular saw.
Authorities said in February the victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, but was released and was recovering.
Waters’ attorney, Thomas Radney, filed a motion Feb. 10 to have Waters’ bond reduced, arguing that he needed to be released to assist with his defense, had a stable job in Carrollton, Ga., and didn’t pose a flight risk.
Waters is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 30. An attempt Friday to reach Radney for additional comment was unsuccessful.