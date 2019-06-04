An Anniston woman was charged May 28 after she was allegedly found earlier that day with more than 8 grams of methamphetamine, intending to distribute it.
Natalie Lynne Hunter, 30, was charged by Weaver police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter’s arrest warrants allege that she was caught with between 8 and 28 grams of meth and a plastic bag with drug residue at an address in the 200 block of Main Street in Weaver.
Attempts to contact Weaver police Monday for additional information on Hunter’s arrest were unsuccessful.
Hunter was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $18,000. Hunter was released on bond May 29, according to court documents. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 27 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to Alabama law.