The city of Weaver soon will be able to demolish 11 vacant houses in city limits.
According to Mayor Wayne Willis, the city has been notified that it will receive a $122,628 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to acquire and demolish the houses, which are in disrepair.
“We have a problem in Weaver with a few houses that are abandoned,” Willis said. “Whether it’s elderly that pass away and don’t have family around here or whatever reason.”
According to Willis, the money will go toward buying the properties, setting up a bid process and paying for the houses to be demolished. Willis estimated that the houses would come down around March or April next year.
“You can’t just go into anyone’s property and knock the house down,” Willis said. “There’s a process to follow.”
The city decided to apply for the grant after implementing a more aggressive strategy in citing public nuisance offenders, Willis said. With no apparent local owners or residents in the 11 houses, Willis said, the homes had become dilapidated, with roofs even collapsed on some.
“There’s going to be people that want to go through them and get into trouble,” Willis said. “It also detracts from the property values of the surrounding houses.”
Willis said the houses have also allowed a growing population of rodents and other pests.
“We always want to take steps to make Weaver a better place to live,” Willis said.
