Let the festivals begin

Weaver’s Heritage Day is among the first of the fall festivals

Weaver fall festival

For decades, the Weaver City’s residents have honored their town by attending their annual Heritage Day Festival. Hundreds of people attended the special day and seemed to enjoy the good weather, good fun and good shopping booths. 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

On Saturday at Weaver’s Raymond C. Elwell Park, there was a slight turning away from the hot temperatures in the air. Early leaves were falling off trees, and a number of Weaver residents had turned out for their annual Heritage Festival — a signal that more fall festivals are to follow in Calhoun County barn venues, cities, and parks.

Jonathan Ingram, Weaver’s public works director, said he and the staff had worked for weeks to prepare the grounds, and it was his first year in the job.

