Weaver’s Heritage Day is among the first of the fall festivals

On Saturday at Weaver’s Raymond C. Elwell Park, there was a slight turning away from the hot temperatures in the air. Early leaves were falling off trees, and a number of Weaver residents had turned out for their annual Heritage Festival — a signal that more fall festivals are to follow in Calhoun County barn venues, cities, and parks.
Jonathan Ingram, Weaver’s public works director, said he and the staff had worked for weeks to prepare the grounds, and it was his first year in the job.
“We all worked hard to get ready,” he said.
Saturday turned out to be a perfect festival day. The 70 craft booths and food trucks settled in as the music began, good music. Fifteen-year-old Isabella Hartline from Cedartown, Ga., belted out heartfelt country songs one after another. She is the granddaughter of Mike Warren, president of the Lion’s Club, organizers of the festival for the past four to five years. The festival is older, though, even taking place in the 1970s.
Singer Dwight Smith, 68, remembers being a teenager and singing at the earliest festivals. Back then, he performed with the late Tyrone Young, and now he sometimes sings with Tyrone’s son, Brandon Young. On Saturday, Smith and Young sang, and Dan Heany and Danial Vaughn, all Weaver residents, sang or picked a guitar. They all performed Saturday during the festival.
Gayle Barker and her sister-in-law, Jane Lipham, had a booth that sold interesting items, and Mike Barker, Gayle’s husband, had his own wares for sales. The women scour the area for antique glassware that they attach to window panes for a stained-glass look.
“Some people hang them on their lattice work,” Lipham said.
Mike scours the area, too, for old metal coffee pots of all shapes and sizes and fashions them into bird houses.
“I share with people how I make them,” he said, “but I’m not telling anyone how I cut the hole” birds use to get into their house.
Wrens and an occasional bluebird make their homes in the houses, his customers tell him.
At least three candidates for political office promoted themselves. Keith Kelley, the state senator for Alabama District 12 had a booth with his Century 21 real estate company. Attorney Dustin Merritt is running for the circuit court judgeship for Circuit 7, and Jon Garlick is running for the Calhoun County Probate Judge’s office. All were shaking hands and chatting with friends and new acquaintances.
One booth had a group of Future Farmers of America, students from Weaver High School who were delivering Boston butts they had sold as a fundraiser, and they were selling an array of bottled sauces. Tarrence Reese has an interest in horticulture and floriculture with the FFA, and he competes with other FFA students regarding their studies of both topics. His friend Konnor Mayfield talked about his purchase of a 45-pound pig in March. It is growing well, and he hopes to show it and later sell it.
So, as children played at the Weaver Park splash pad, and friends sat at picnic tables to eat festival food, and shoppers meandered around the booths, all played a part in a time-honored custom of fall, the local festival.
