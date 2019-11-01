Weaver police were investigating Friday after, they said, a child was given a piece of candy with a needle inside the night before.
Police Chief Wayne Bush said a parent reported finding a sewing needle inside of a Tootsie Roll on Thursday night after the child had gone trick-or-treating in the Buckhorn area.
According to a post on the Weaver police Facebook page, the parents found the needle while checking the candy their child brought home. The child was unharmed, the post said.
While Bush was not sure whether the report was a hoax, he said, he felt it was important for parents in the area to know about it.
“We decided to err on the side of safety so parents were alerted to the threat,” Bush said.
If a suspect is charged in connection with the incident, Bush said, he or she could face an attempted assault charge.
Police urged parents in the Weaver area to carefully inspect any candy their children received and contact Weaver police if they find anything suspicious.
If not, police wrote, parents should still throw out candy received from that area.
Bush said this is the first time he’s seen a report of Halloween candy that had been tampered with in Weaver. Since Thursday night, Bush said, police have received no similar complaints.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said the city takes the safety of its children very seriously, and is using “all resources” to find out how the incident happened.
“We want to find out how this happened, where it comes from and how it went from one person to a child,” Willis said.
Police encouraged anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them by calling 256-820-1766 or 256-820-0530.