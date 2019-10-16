A former Weaver resident is at the heart of a brouhaha that inspired a pair of tweets by President Donald Trump this week.
There are still plenty of unanswered questions, however, about the events that landed Cary Poarch in a presidential tweetstorm.
Poarch has been making the rounds of conservative media outlets this week as a “CNN whistleblower” alleging bias by the round-the-clock news network.
“I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody or take a network down,” Poarch said in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News on Tuesday. “I just want the biases to be up front.”
On Monday, the right-wing activist group Project Veritas released a video featuring Poarch as a “CNN insider” who secretly recorded CNN staffers and executives, collecting what Veritas claims was evidence of bias at the network.
Attempts to reach Poarch for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful, but in interviews with Hannity and Veritas earlier in the week, Poarch says he was a satellite uplink technician working as a contractor for the network’s Washington, D.C. offices, starting in 2017 and ending this week. He said he’d recorded CNN employees secretly over a period of months.
Poarch claims some of those recordings are from calls or meetings with CNN president Jeff Zucker. The person speaking in those recordings seems to be directing coverage toward the impeachment investigations involving Trump.
“All these moves are moves towards impeachment,” the voice in the recording says. “So, don’t — don’t lose sight of what the biggest story is.”
Poarch also has video that seems to show CNN workers complaining about bias at higher levels of the network – but the clips are short and the context of their statements isn’t always clear.
Project Veritas gained a nationwide reputation with secret-camera recordings of liberal organizations and media outlets, and has been roundly criticized in some circles for misleading edits and deceptive practices.
During the 2017 Alabama Senate campaign,the Washington Post reported, Veritas tried to lure reporters with a false story of sexual misconduct by candidate Roy Moore — apparently in an attempt to paint the newspaper as gullible. The Post, which later won a Pulitzer for its reporting on other sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, quickly figured out that the Veritas dangle was false.
“I don’t think this proves much of anything,” wrote Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for the Poynter Institute, in an email to The Star about the video. Poynter is a nonprofit school for journalists.
“The relevant context is that Project Veritas has done a number of hidden camera/hidden recording ‘exposes,’" Edmonds wrote. “Besides the bad faith this methodology entails, further checking has shown several past stories to be heavily edited and loaded with questions that were putting words in the target's mouth.”
That didn’t stop President Donald Trump from latching onto the story. On Monday, Trump tweeted: “Project Veritas-Obtained Undercover Videos Highlight Jeff Zucker’s (@CNN) Campaign To Destroy Trump. Videos Reveal @CNN’s BIAS!”
The president later tweeted that “rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigning momentarily?”
That tweet came on Tuesday. By Wednesday, there was no word from CNN of anything like a Zucker resignation. The Star’s attempts to reach CNN for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday. However, CNN vice president of communications Matt Dornic did reply to Trump’s tweet with a three-letter response: “lol.”
Poarch appears to have disabled most of his social media accounts prior to the Veritas release, though he’s raised $97,000 in the past two days through a GoFundMe page set up to “establish a baseline of financial stability for my family for the next year and face down any legal challenges.”
A 2004 profile in The Star identifies Poarch as a Weaver native who chose playing trumpet over his other favorite pastime, wrestling, because Weaver High’s band director told him he’d have a better chance of getting a college scholarship.
Attempts to reach Poarch at several local numbers listed in online and printed directories were not successful. But one number did yield a conversation with a man who identified himself as Cary’s father, David Poarch.
“Your headline should say ‘Poarch tells truth, family behind him 1,000 percent,” he said.