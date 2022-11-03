 Skip to main content
Weaver High students learn about Anniston history, business

IN THE SHADE OF HISTORY Weaver High School students walk past an old downtown Anniston building that's benefited from restoration work. Shown at the southeast corner of Gurnee and 11th, across from Downing's, the teens were on their way to Zinn Park Thursday during a special guided tour.

Downtown Anniston was invaded Thursday morning by a pack of Weaver Bearcats who walked through the Model City learning about entrepreneurship and the history of what was once called Annie’s Town. 

The field trip for 75 high school students was organized by Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden along with school officials from Weaver High, including Joanna Wooten, who teaches all of the business education classes and is the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) adviser. 