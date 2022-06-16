Weaver council debates keeping, returning or selling lake

WEAVER — A small lake donated to the city of Weaver in August two years ago has proved to be a challenging piece of property to maintain, but the Weaver City Council indicated Tuesday that it would press on to try to resolve the matter.
The seven-acre lake, known as Angel Lake or Weaver Lake, is situated near the Buckhorn subdivision, right alongside the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway. The lake, a walking trail around it and a small playground constitute the property a landowner donated to the city in August 2020.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, it was apparent that maintaining and expanding the lake’s amenities has been problematic.
“It was a poorly formed plan from the beginning,” Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said, referring to several issues that have arisen from maintaining the lake.
First, the city needs more adjoining land to create a good parking lot, unless city workers move the playground elsewhere and create a parking lot there. The two pavilions are in poor shape and may be dangerous to use without a major and expensive overhaul. Keeping the lake and property clean and maintained is more of a problem than expected because the city crews have been strained since the COVID-19 shutdown, and they have many other responsibilities.
A Weaver resident involved in the City Council’s discussion, Justin Dutton, said Weaver residents have heard talk of returning the property to the donor, keeping it or selling it, which has them confused. All three options need more consideration, according to City Councilman Nick Bowles and Willis.
“We’ve talked about this at every meeting,” Bowles said.
The lake is valued at about $100,000, but the consensus with the council is that selling the lake doesn’t feel right since it was a gift. The council has considered giving the lake to the owners of a restaurant building that adjoins the property, but that doesn’t feel right either. The only other option is to give the lake back to the donor who has indicated he or she could sell it or give it away.
The lake is popular, according to Dutton, who explained there have been memorable weddings there and other special events. Some members of the community have taken it upon themselves to pick up trash around the lake because they want to keep it, and young visitors use the playground.
“We could bring the playground equipment to the park behind us,” Willis said, referring to Elwell Park. “Then we could turn the playground into a gravel parking lot.”
Bowles told Dutton to spread the word that the council would like to have other ideas. He proposed having a future meeting of property owners in the Buckhorn community and city residents, the council, the mayor, and those who use the lake for walking and other purposes.
“Those in Weaver, Buckhorn and even Etowah County could have a public meeting,” Bowles said.
The Etowah County reference brought laughter from the eight or nine people who were still attending the meeting.
“People from Etowah County do come here,” Dutton said.
No date was given for a future meeting.
Meanwhile, Weaver is getting another new restaurant set to open the first week of July. It will be in the former Heroes building, which most recently housed JoJo’s Swamp Shack.
To be called The Nest Bar and Grill, the new owner, Gail Beal, and her manager, Heather Benevides, informed the council and mayor that it would be a “beans and greens” type restaurant. Beal said she hoped the city would welcome and support her new business.
“We will have a hot bar from 11 a.m. to six p.m.,” said Benevides. “Also, we will have food from the kitchen, such as hamburgers.”
Beal will eventually operate a bar from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. seven days a week. They are currently applying for a license for beer, wine and liquor.
Willis was skeptical about the bar.
“I’ve seen the other side of that,” he said. He is a former police officer.
Willis said the idea of mixing a bar with a regular restaurant may not be a good idea, but he said it would be OK if the owner could keep things under control.
Beal said she plans to hire a security company to keep the business running safely.