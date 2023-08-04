Weaver Cave Preserve’s trails will be open this weekend

Weaver Cave Preserve Trail Day will be this Saturday and Sunday and on the following dates: September 1-2, October 7-8, November 11-12 and December 16-17. Each trail day will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All members of the community may explore the trail after registering upon arrival. Scan the QR code on the kiosk or visit www.galandtrust.org/Weavercave.
Currently, there is one trail, three tenths of a mile in length, and there is a map of a proposed trail that is being developed.
“One family recently donated a picnic table on the grounds of the preserve,” said Katie Norris, communications and events specialist at the Alabama Land Trust. “We’re working on expanding the trail system at the preserve and making it a nice place for people to visit and enjoy nature.”
Access to the cave will be granted during the Land Trust’s annual cave tour event on October 14. Register is necessary to go inside the Weaver Cave and Lady Cave on that day. However, the registration dates are not open at this time. The address for the preserve is 1000 Cave Road.
