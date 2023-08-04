 Skip to main content
Weaver Cave Preserve’s trails will be open this weekend

The cave will not be open

Weaver Cave Preserve Trail Day will be this Saturday and Sunday and on the following dates: September 1-2, October 7-8, November 11-12 and December 16-17. Each trail day will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All members of the community may explore the trail after registering upon arrival. Scan the QR code on the kiosk or visit www.galandtrust.org/Weavercave

Currently, there is one trail, three tenths of a mile in length, and there is a map of a proposed trail that is being developed.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 