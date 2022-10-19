Venturing into Weaver Cave requires caution

WEAVER — Weaver Cave is no tourist cave.
It takes steady feet, a hard hat and a guide to safely traverse the easier of two tours that were offered Saturday by the cave’s new owner, the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust.
“I am afraid of heights and am claustrophobic,” said guide Kim Meier from the Gadsden Grotto group, “but I love caving.”
Saturday, the land trust held its first public tours. In 2020, it purchased the Weaver Cave and its adjoining Lady Cave. Thirty-six people, plus 14 guides, chose one of two available tours.
Two simple tours lasted about an hour each and allowed the visitor to walk or “high step” the whole way. The three complex tours took about four hours each, and required limber joints. A visitor on that tour hiked to an area traversed only by crawling on one’s elbows for about 240 feet, meandering through the two caves’ many rooms and hoisting oneself up a rope to exit via Lady Cave.
Ten hikers chose the simple tour.
Entrance into the cave was a challenge.
Since purchasing the two caves, the land trust obtained grants from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service to install “bat gates,” four-inch-wide parallel bars stretching from wall to wall that prevent people from entering but allow bats to enter and exit easily.
For the tour, one of the bars was removed to allow the hikers entrance once they had removed a backpack or had sucked in a big belly, if necessary. At best, the entrance required stooping and care not to bruise an arm or a leg.
The Land Trust bought the cave to protect thousands of cave dwellers — 10-12,000 gray bats that often live there, especially during the summer. Scientists believe about 600 tri-color bats and perhaps a dozen Indiana bats live there from time to time during the various seasons. The gray bats exit each fall to move to colder caves in north Alabama where they hibernate, and the tri-colored bats occasionally move outdoors and live in dry leaves or under bark. Little is known about the Indiana bats’ habits.
Bats are mammals, a positive component of our local ecology because they help control the mosquito population.
Hannah Wilson, the regional stewardship manager at the land trust office in Piedmont, said she and other staff members were thrilled by the positive response from the hikers, some of whom came from as far away as Georgia.
“We were happy after hearing of everyone’s gratefulness,” Wilson said. “I hope we can do this in the future.”
Saturday was the first full public tour but a preliminary trek took place a couple of weeks previous to test the cave’s safety and to ensure the tours would not interfere with the bats. Currently, the staff plans to host another tour next fall.
Several weeks ago, the public was invited to “Wing Night” at Weaver Cave. They gathered at nearby Michael Tucker Park and heard a biologist speak about bats. Then, the group drove to the cave and watched the bats fly out by thousands to grab their snacks on the wing.
“Seeing them fly out is really exciting,” said Lesley Hanson, the director of monitoring and site documentation. “Bats are picky about the caves they choose to live in. We are evaluating what people here can do to learn more about this valuable resource.”
Those wishing to be alerted to future tours of Weaver and Lady Caves and recreational opportunities, should email info@galandtrust.org and asked to be added to the email list. To learn more, visit the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust online and on Facebook. Those interested in learning about caving may call Gadsden Grotto members Kim or Richard Meier at 256-328-4552. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the East Gadsden Community Center.