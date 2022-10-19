 Skip to main content
Venturing into Weaver Cave requires caution

In The Cave

A group of cavers stands inside Weaver Cave during the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust cave trips on October 15. The Gadsden Grotto assisted the numerous cave trips by supplying guides for the trips. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

WEAVER — Weaver Cave is no tourist cave. 

It takes steady feet, a hard hat and a guide to safely traverse the easier of two tours that were offered Saturday by the cave’s new owner, the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust.