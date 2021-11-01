U.S. Senate candidate Jessica Taylor hits the campaign trail

As her daughter, Jessica Taylor mingled with supporters who hope to see her elected to the U.S. Senate, Miranda Fair sat at a table at Cane Creek Golf Course and Grill and said she isn’t surprised her child aspires to public office.
The Weaver High graduate and former basketball standout, 37, was talkative even as a child.
“She loved to argue with her parents,” Fair said and laughed. She added that her daughter, as an infant, took hardly any time at all learning to talk: “When she started talking, she spoke in sentences.”
Taylor’s parents, Miranda and Roger Fair, attended the campaign event last week at the McClellan venue, as did many of her friends, teachers and interested observers.
Before Taylor delivered her speech, she mingled with former educators. She greeted one of them with a high-five and then a hug. A former coach complimented Taylor on her outstanding achievements, which came as no surprise to the coach.
Weaver being her hometown, Taylor graduated from high school there and headed up the road to Jacksonville State, where she earned a political science degree and a master’s degree in public administration.
Even as a first-time mother, she worked during the day and pursued a law degree at night from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law based at Faulkner University in Montgomery. Her career began while she was working in the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, where her job was to write and manage grants. In 2010, she founded a successful company called Azimuth Grants, which helps nonprofit organizations, schools and local governments obtain grants.
Now a single mother of three, Taylor has a history of volunteering for a number of charitable groups. She has served as president of the River Region Pregnancy Center. She has served as the president of the Samaritan Counseling Center in Montgomery and as a Big Sister in the Big Brother and Big Sisters of Northeast Alabama.
She is affiliated with other civic and religious organizations and is active in her church, the First United Methodist Church of Prattville. Her work and stance on pro-life issues have earned her candidacy an endorsement from the team of individuals who directs the Susan B. Anthony List that promotes anti-abortion issues.
By 6 p.m., the 50 or so people remaining gathered and listened to Taylor state her platform, which echoes many of the Republican candidates’ fears and concerns. Her campaign embraces most of the issues promoted by former president Donald Trump.
Those in the audience wanted to know more.
“I want to get a taste of seeing someone running for Senate,” said Bayley Tillison, a student from Gadsden State Community College. “I want to know what Ms. Taylor is about and what she stands for to see if her values align with mine.”
Taylor was happy to inform them.
“I am running for the U.S. Senate as a conservative outsider to fix this mess,” she said. “We have out-of-control spending, mandates and a botched pull-out from Afghanistan. The border is seeing more people coming across it.”
She spoke about people who she says are trying to indoctrinate students, insider politicians taking the citizens’ money and wasting it, and about a government that is paying people not to work. She spoke about being an underdog and believes politicians should have term limits.
At the question-and-answer period after her speech, someone asked about critical race theory. She answered by talking about growing up in a community that is much more diverse than she believes the national media portrays. She said she played sports with fellow students who were different from her, which never mattered.
“I see problems in education,” she said, “but not racial issues.”
Taylor is now one of seven candidates running for the senate seat being vacated by long-term Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. The primary is May 24.
Taylor said she stands out from the rest because she is coming in as a political outsider who grew up in rural Alabama.
“I built my business from scratch,” she said. “We need someone who can take 15 cents and turn it into a dollar.”