Tireless effort: Weaver High School officials help student in motoring emergency

Weaver High School Principal Andy Keith rushed to the aid of a student when the 11th-grader started her school day with a flat tire.
Keith said he was out directing traffic near the school’s new front entrance Tuesday when he heard an unmistakable noise from down the road.
“I’ve heard that noise before,” Keith said. “I could tell. I said somebody’s got a flat tire.”
Keith said he then saw the student, Alexis Cleveland, attempting to drive with the problematic tire when he told her to pull the car to the side of the road.
“She was visibly upset so I just told her just pull it right up here in the parking lot,” Keith said. “I told her, ‘go ahead and go to class and I’ll take care of it.’”
Cheryl Doyle, Cleveland’s grandmother and guardian, said she spoke with Alexis during the incident. Doyle said her granddaughter had hit a curb.
“When I got Alexis on the phone, I could hear Mr. Keith in the background trying to talk to her, and she could barely talk she was sobbing so hard,” Doyle said. “She was afraid that we were going to be upset. I told her, ‘No, accidents happen. That’s just part of life’”
Keith began changing the tire when the school’s resource officer Dylan DeLoach, and its history teacher, Coach Jake Crain, were alerted of the issue and came to assist.
“It’s a collective effort here at Weaver High School,” Keith said. “We have such a great faculty and staff that everybody in this building would have done exactly the same thing for that student.”
Doyle said she spoke with Keith and he said had placed the donut tire on the car. However, he said upon test-driving the vehicle, it did not feel safe.
“She told us yesterday when we were putting the original tire back on, she said if it hadn’t have been for Mr. Keith, Coach Crain, and Officer DeLoach, she said I don’t know what I would have done,” Doyle said. “She’s just as grateful for them helping her as we are.”
Keith said he didn’t do the selfless deed to garner any kind of recognition, but simply so that the student would have one less problem to worry about during her school day.
“They have enough to go through every day going through eight periods of course work and the paths we charge them with to give maximum effort everyday, that’s what they should focus on as students,” Keith said.
Keith said he would hope that other principals would do the same for their students.
“All our kids here are great and you just want to make sure they’re taken care of,” Keith said. “Any time you can help them out you wanna do that. They’re kids and we love them everyday.”
Cleveland’s family expressed their gratitude towards the staff for taking care of her while she was out of reach to them.
“I couldn’t get to her and they really did take care of her,” Doyle said. “They did a great job.”