 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Tight spaces add to explorers’ challenge at Weaver Cave

Lisa Attaway, 54, was seen trudging through the woods covered in mud wearing a defiant smile after trying to conquer a tight squeeze in the abyss known as Weaver Cave. Attaway and her husband, Doug, from Covington, Ga., chose the more difficult cave trip offered by the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust that included crawling through a labyrinth of tight squeezes. 

Lisa Attaway

Lisa Attaway is shown after her experience in Weaver Cave during the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust cave trips in Anniston on October 15. 

The cave won. 