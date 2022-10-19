 Skip to main content
The mystery of Weaver Cave revealed

Cave restaurant

This advertisement from The Anniston Star of July 12, 1946, lets readers know of a new use for Weaver Cave.

Area residents have always heard the tales: a convict lived in Weaver Cave, a woman once lived there, someone was trapped in the cave and a man raised chickens in the main room. For a short time after World War II, the cave held a restaurant called The Bow and Arrow. 

All may be true, but mostly teenagers went in there to drink, explore and to express themselves with spray paint.