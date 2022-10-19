The mystery of Weaver Cave revealed

Area residents have always heard the tales: a convict lived in Weaver Cave, a woman once lived there, someone was trapped in the cave and a man raised chickens in the main room. For a short time after World War II, the cave held a restaurant called The Bow and Arrow.
All may be true, but mostly teenagers went in there to drink, explore and to express themselves with spray paint.
However, a recent trip inside was more benign.
Once there, local hikers saw a large space called the ballroom, and the other areas are more like hallways and rooms, only with a few head-bumping ceilings. In some places, the ceilings are 20 to 30 feet high.
Before entering, hikers learned that volunteers had cleaned out the trash, so it was free from all but a few pieces of glass.
According to Lesley Hanson of the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust, the cave once had a few sizable stalactites and stalagmites, and a few still exist, though damaged from vandalism.
Mostly, as one would expect, the cave has rocks — with plenty strewn along the path through it — and boulders.
Cane Creek runs through the cave but, on Saturday, was only ankle deep. (It has flooded before, according to a guide.)
There are a couple of natural skylights in the cave, now grated, but mostly it is dark. The cave is dusty and full of little black squiggles covering many of the rocks, probably guano (bat poo), according to guide Sharon Brewer.
Local outdoorsman Danny McCarty said he had not been in the cave in 50 years.
“It all came back to me,” he said, “and looked the same as it did back then.”