Spectators enjoy Weaver parade on warm afternoon

WEAVER — Weaver rang in the holidays with Christmas festivities this past Sunday afternoon that brought the community out to the city’s central district.
The events began at 2 p.m. with the town’s Christmas parade, with the Weaver High School band and choir performing in the town park right after.
“The Weaver Christmas parade is a great opportunity for residents and guests to celebrate the Weaver family community and kick off the holiday season,” Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said.
The community lined the sunny streets, the overly warm weather atypical for December. Folks were sweating in their “ugly” holiday sweaters and Santa hats, trying to push past the Alabama heat to enjoy the scene.
Willis said the Christmas parade had been started, to his recollection, in the late 1990s by Weaver’s mayor at the time, Ed Kimbrough.
Willis explained that the town once had a Cultural Arts Committee, in addition to the mayor, that organized Heritage Day and different activities in town. He said that committee evolved into what they called “The Spirit of Weaver Committee.”
Willis said as volunteers dropped off, the task of organizing the parades fell to the City Council members.
“Ultimately I would answer all the questions, but it was a collective group effort by the City Council and the Spirit of Weaver committee,” Willis said.
Weaver is one of the few cities in the area that hold a parade during the day, according to Willis.
“The reason we do that — we tried evening parades but it just didn’t do that well,” Willis said. “We were originally doing it on Saturday,” he said, referring to the first Saturday in December.
However, the first Saturday in December is also an important date on the SEC football calendar.
“So we were constantly fighting with the SEC Championship,” Willis said. “There was one year we had a rain day, and we moved it to Sunday afternoon, and it was the best attendance we had ever had.”
There was a great attendance, indeed, Sunday — with tons of smiling faces and kids reaching for falling candy. One particular “ice cream style” truck was tossing teddy bears and other toys to the kids in lieu of candy. Bouncing balls followed the truck as it slowly made its way through the crowds.
Asked how many floats or organizations would be participating in the parade, Willis laughed and said, “That’s another thing that’s a moving target.”
“When we first started doing the parade, I was just a councilman,” Willis said.
Willis said the parade was once like many other city parades — very organized. Groups and organizations had to preregister, were given registration numbers, and were told to line up at the elementary school at a specific place at a specific time.
“But then we realized that it wasn’t necessary — it’s a parade,” Willis said. “If it’s out of order, nobody’s going to know.”
Rather than micromanaging things, Weaver leaves an open invitation to anyone who wishes to participate in the parade, without registration fees or any of the hassle.
“The problem with that is you don’t know what’s going to show up,” Willis said.
The city had an invited guest in the parade — Mrs. Alabama Prime, Mandy Hayes. The title refers to a step in the annual Mrs. Alabama contest.
“I'm thrilled to be a part of Weaver's Christmas parade, and celebrate the holiday in joy with everyone,” Hayes said.
Hayes said she was born in the Philippines, and was adopted at 17 months old from an orphanage. She was brought to the states at age three by her adoptive father, who was military.
“We moved around a bit until he retired when I was in elementary school; prompting our move to Jacksonville, where I grew up, and have lived in Alabama since,” Hayes said.
Hayes now resides in White Plains.
Willis chose the parade’s grand marshal — Weaver High School Principal Andy Keith.
“We got good kids, we got good faculty, I mean it’s a good place,” Keith said. “I’m fortunate to work with such good people and such good kids.”
Keith said he was thankful that the students and faculty were finally able to be a part of larger group events like the parade and concert, given that COVID had made such things difficult.
“These kids have been knocked down for so long with this COVID, so now we have a chance to really start putting back the high school experience that they deserve,” Keith said.
The high school’s beginner band performed first, followed by the advanced band. Prior to the advanced band’s performance, high school band director Jared Holland was presented with a special award by the mayor and City Council for his work with the students in the high school band competitions.
The choir performed Christmas carols afterwards with a very nervous group of kids — one kid visibly shook off some nervous energy before taking his place at the microphone for his short solo.