About 100 residents in Weaver did not receive their water bills this month, according to Mayor Wayne Willis.
Normally a customer receives a water bill and the individual pays the city what’s owed, but this month an error at the post office meant nearly 5 percent of the population served by the Weaver Public Works was not able to pay its bills. Around 2,100 people use the water utility the city provides, Willis said.
Jody Stephens, office manager at Weaver Public Works, said the water company followed normal procedures by taking the bills to the downtown Anniston post office so they could be sent out.
“We took the same number of bills to Anniston,” Stephens said.
Mail doesn’t get sorted at the Weaver post office, but rather is sent to Anniston, Birmingham, and then Weaver. This is because Weaver doesn’t have the ability to sort bulk mail, so employees can’t sort it all in-house, according to Isaac Mafworthy, a clerk at the Weaver post office.
Willis said if he wanted to send a postcard to his wife in the same house the card would have to travel around the state before arriving right back where it came from.
There are no apparent similarities among the people who did not get their bills, with some households in different neighborhoods.
Willis said the postal service in Weaver was consistently bad, calling it “dysfunctional,” and saying that residents of the city were constantly complaining about it.
Another Weaver resident, Eddie Motes, said he never received his water bill, and neither did several of his neighbors, or his mother.
“The mail system in Weaver is pitiful,” said Motes.
Willis said that the city does not shut off water for being one month late, and residents who did not get their bills will just have to pay double next month. He also said that the city would waive the late penalty fee.
“Local management is aware of the concern regarding utility bills and is researching the issue,” Debra Fetterly, the strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service in Alabama, wrote in an email to The Star.
Michael Rinker, office manager at the Jacksonville Water Works, Gas, and Sewer Board, said that department has also had issues with the post service getting people their bills. One major issue was when the post office plant in Birmingham put aside bills meant for Jacksonville to send later, and resulted in mail delays and occasionally lost bills.