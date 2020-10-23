Red tape may limit local cities’ use of federal COVID funds

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mayor Wayne Willis said the city of Weaver has paid around $1,000 in police and fire department overtime and bought plenty of Lysol and other cleaning products.
The city of about 3,000 is eligible for around $169,000 in federal aid for its coronavirus expenditures, according to state numbers. Willis doesn’t plan to ask for any of it.
“It’s like grant money,” Willis said. “There are so many restrictions that by the time you apply for it, you’ve spent more than it’s worth.”
Under the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress earlier this year — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES — cities and counties are eligible for federal reimbursement for costs they incur in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local governments have to apply for that aid by the end of the year, and the state has made roughly $250 million available to local governments. But according to data collected this week by the news organization al.com, most local governments have asked for only a fraction of the available funds, while some haven’t requested any at all.
It’s unclear how up-to-date those numbers are, but local governments seem to be struggling to lay claim to all the money.
“You can only buy so much Clorox,” said Julie Borrelli, finance director for the city of Anniston.
The city has incurred real costs from the pandemic, Borrelli said, but not all of them meet the standards for federal relief. Crucially, Borrelli said, cities have to spend money out of their own funds and then ask the federal government to pay them back. And they can’t ask for reimbursement for spending that was budgeted before the pandemic.
Borrelli said the city so far has applied for about $300,000 of the roughly $1 million it is eligible for.
That includes spending on a truck, trailer, traffic cones and other equipment the city had to acquire to set up free drive-in COVID testing sites. It also includes a $1,200 bonus the city approved for first responders, who remained at work even when most workplaces were shut down.
It doesn’t include a similar bonus the City Council recently approved for non-public-safety workers, which is part of the city’s 2021 budget.
Anniston took less of a financial hit from the pandemic than city officials originally expected. Even when many other stores were shut down, the Walmart in Lenlock and the nearby Lowe’s hardware store did brisk business, bolstering the city’s sales tax revenues.
Borrelli said the city will likely request about $500,000 in reimbursements by year’s end. Anniston is Calhoun County’s largest city, and Borrelli said larger cities have an advantage because they can afford to risk spending on items that might not be reimbursed.
“It could be hard for smaller cities to spend,” she said.
The state numbers show that Hobson City, the county’s smallest town, is eligible for about $60,000 in reimbursements — but hasn’t received any. The town doesn’t have a police or fire department.
Attempts to reach Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
Willis, the Weaver mayor, said the aid restrictions mean a small town like his likely won’t spend anything it doesn’t absolutely have to, and won’t count on getting paid back. He said the city’s costs were also lowered when the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency supplied masks and other personal protective equipment.
“We’re only spending what we need, and we’re not relying on the federal government for any of it,” he said.
As of Friday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 4,224 people in Calhoun County have been infected with COVID-19. In the county, 53 are confirmed dead from the virus, with another eight probable COVID deaths under investigation.