Prominent Weaver High School volunteer dies

The Weaver High School community has been in mourning this week for its beloved ‘Nana,’ a prominent volunteer who died Tuesday at age 59.
Annette Curvin died in her sleep but the cause wasn’t apparent, said her daughter, Jenniffer McGlaughn.
“She was everybody’s nana,” McGlaughn said. “And she was going to take care of them and love them like they’re her kids. If you ain’t got a nana — well guess what? You do now.”
Her death left grief visible on Weaver faces.
Visitation for Curvin is Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with a service Sunday at 2 at the funeral home.
Before endearing herself to the Weaver faculty and student body starting in 2015, McGlaughn said, Curvin had worked for 20 years at Ohatchee High School, where her duties included assisting the librarian. She was deeply involved in the life of the school that her three children, Jessyka, Jenniffer and Jonathan, attended.
“Even when we were little, she coached everybody,” McGlaughn said. “She coached the youth teams; she helped coach with the high school teams; she was the bookkeeper. We all played everything — volleyball, basketball, softball, track — and I cannot recall a time that I had a game that she was not there.”
McGlaughn said as she grew up, her friends and teammates called Curvin “Mama Curvin,” because she was always there to lend a hand. However, McGlaughn said, as she got older and she and her siblings had kids of their own, everyone began calling her “Nana Curvin.”
In 2015, when McGlaughn took a teaching position at WHS and became the cheer coach, she said it was like Curvin also became a part of the faculty. The older woman, who served as assistant cheer coach, could be found at WHS at least three times a week, according to McGlaughn, helping her, bringing snacks to the students, or lending a hand wherever she might be needed.
Many said ‘Nana’ had touched their lives, and via social media and texts an outpouring of love and support from the community was apparent after her death.
Weaver Principal Andy Keith said Curvin was “extremely loved and such an inspiration to everyone she came in contact with. She always put others first, always.”
A number of students from Curvin’s cheer squad contacted The Star with similar written messages.
“This doesn’t seem real at all. Losing Nana is going to be hard on so many people in this community,” 11th-grader Jazmyne Gregory, a cheerleader on Curvin’s team, said in a text. “We all formed a special bond with her, and she became a Nana to all of us.”
“Words cannot describe how much Annette Curvin — aka Nana — will be missed in our community, how much we appreciated her and everything she did,” another on Curvin’s cheer team, Emma Caps said. “Nana was not only someone in our community but she was the one to bring a big smile to everyone’s face.”
Two coaches at WHS, Beau Winn and Justin Brown, will be pallbearers at Curvin’s funeral.
Winn, coach of the Weaver boys varsity basketball team, said he grew up with Curvin.
“Life takes you in different directions, but since I've been at Weaver these last 4 years, it was like I was reliving a lot of those memories from my childhood, with her making her coveted apple fritters, but what warmed my heart more were her encouraging hugs at ballgames,” Winn said.