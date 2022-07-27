 Skip to main content
Mayor Wayne Willis of Weaver to leave office Sept. 30

Wayne Willis council

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis listens to discussion at a City Council meeting in June. Willis will resign at the end of September, it was announced at City Hall Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis will step down Sept. 30 after serving 10 consecutive years in the office.  The decision was announced during the July 26 City Council meeting, in which Willis participated via video connection, Zoom, because he was ill, it was reported. 

He also served as mayor from 2004-2008.