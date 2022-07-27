Mayor Wayne Willis of Weaver to leave office Sept. 30

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis will step down Sept. 30 after serving 10 consecutive years in the office. The decision was announced during the July 26 City Council meeting, in which Willis participated via video connection, Zoom, because he was ill, it was reported.
He also served as mayor from 2004-2008.
Jeff Clendenning, Weaver’s mayor pro tem, will become mayor on Oct. 1. Weaver City Hall employee Terri Summerlin will become a member of the City Council, and Councilman Nick Bowles will become the mayor pro tempore.
Earlier this year, on April 21, Willis announced he would run for Alabama’s senate seat for District 12. He said at the time that regardless of the outcome, his current term as mayor would be his last. He has served two years of his current term.
Willis served at the Anniston Police Department for 26 years, with the bulk of that time spent on the SWAT team. During that time, Willis served on the Weaver City Council after his father died in 1998. Then, he ran for the Weaver mayor’s seat, won and served as mayor from 2004-2008. During that time, he retained his job at APD. In 2008, he stepped away from the mayor’s job because of his responsibility as a law enforcement officer, but he ran again in 2012 and resigned from APD. He has remained Weaver’s mayor since.
During the weeks prior to the Tuesday City Council meeting, Willis had told several Calhoun Countians he had decided to resign his position.
Leading up to the May 24 primary for the Senate seat, when Willis seemed to be running a successful campaign, businessman Greg Morrow filed for divorce from his wife, Cynthia Denise Morrow, on April 25 and accused his wife of having an adulterous affair with Willis for years.
In other business Tuesday, the city decided to retain ownership of a 7-acre lake, known as Angel Lake or Weaver Lake, which is situated near the Buckhorn subdivision, right alongside the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway.
The lake, a walking trail around it and a small playground constitute the property a landowner donated to the city in August 2020.
During a City Council meeting in June it was apparent that maintaining and expanding the lake’s amenities has been problematic.
The lake is valued at about $100,000, but the consensus with the council in June was that selling the lake didn't feel right since it was a gift. The council’s decision Tuesday keeps the lake in the city's possession.