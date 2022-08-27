 Skip to main content
Incoming mayor Clendenning anticipates good things ahead for Weaver

Longtime Weaver City Councilman Jeff Clendenning, mayor pro tem of the city, will become mayor Sept. 30.

Clendenning succeeds Wayne Willis, who resigned as mayor at the July 26 council meeting. He had been mayor for the previous 10 years, plus another four years when he served from 2004-2008. Clendenning said he appreciated Willis’ leadership.

