Incoming mayor Clendenning anticipates good things ahead for Weaver

Longtime Weaver City Councilman Jeff Clendenning, mayor pro tem of the city, will become mayor Sept. 30.
Clendenning succeeds Wayne Willis, who resigned as mayor at the July 26 council meeting. He had been mayor for the previous 10 years, plus another four years when he served from 2004-2008. Clendenning said he appreciated Willis’ leadership.
“It has been a pleasure working with Mayor Willis,” Clendenning said. “During his time as mayor, many projects have been completed that have been very beneficial. I want to thank the council for the opportunity to serve the City of Weaver as Mayor. We have a great council, and we will continue to work together to bring in new ideas.”
Clendenning was raised in Plainfield, Wis., and joined the Army in 1987. He served for eight-and-a-half years, most of that time at Fort McClellan. He holds an associate degree from Gadsden State Community College and has worked in the Calhoun County Engineering Department since 1994, currently serving as a county surveyor and project manager. He and his wife, Reva, have two sons, Dawson and Landon. The couple has lived in Weaver since 1993.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City of Weaver as council member and mayor pro tem since November 2008,” Clendenning said. “We have come a long way in the past few years, and I am excited to see what is still in front of us.”
City Councilman Nick Bowles will become the mayor pro tem, a role he said will be similar to his role as a councilman.
“I will step in for the mayor when he is absent and will sign paperwork for him,” said Bowles, a 22-year veteran of the Anniston Police Department who now serves as chief.
The role of being a councilman has been an eye-opener for Bowles.
“It involves seeing the big picture for everyone,” he said. “The emphasis is on the budget and making sure all the departments have their needs met so they can also serve the citizens.”
Bowles said being a councilman is like running a household where there are mouths to feed and bills to pay.
“There is a difference between needs and wants,” he said. “When the needs are met, we see if there is money left over and take it from here.”
The next Weaver City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Sept. 13.