Gary Steward shares hobbies with his family

WEAVER — Usually on Father’s Day, a man’s family buys him a gift. Weaver resident Gary Steward, 63, turned things around not long ago. He bought a two-seater three-wheel Thoroughbred Stallion motorcycle for them. Of course, he was also thinking of himself, too. Steward loves motorcycles and had a Harley-Davidson for years. He never would have sold it had it not been for his wife, Suzette, or “Suzy” as he calls her.
She developed serious health problems several years ago and was left with a hip-alignment problem. For the past five years, she has had to give up riding on the back of her husband’s Harley.
Steward missed taking Suzy on the trips they made together. They are members of the Red Knights International Firefighters, a motorcycle group in which he serves as chaplain. Steward is also the Senior Elder for the Southern District of the Brotherhood and Sisterhood Ministry. Once they rode to Minnesota and to Oklahoma, where the group is based.
To make his wife more comfortable, Steward bought the Stallion. It has a comfortable back seat, heat and air for two riders, interior lighting, adjustable pedals for the gas and brake, and many other features that make riding a motorcycle a luxury. He taught her and his three grown daughters how to ride it, and now he takes Suzy along with him on his trips.
Steward is accustomed to sharing his hobbies with his daughters. He is a world champion archer, and he also taught them how to shoot and compete as archers. Two of them, Beka and Lea, remain competitive, and they hold world championships, too. Lea and her husband recently earned positions on the USA World Team. They will compete in Italy this fall.
Shauna, who also competed as an archer for years, has turned her interest toward music and theater. She is a drama student at Jacksonville State University.
No matter what each daughter tries to achieve, Steward is behind them.
“Daddy gives us support and he has sacrificed, Lea said. “He has made sacrifices for us to go to tournaments and have the things we needed. Sometimes, when he was a firefighter, he took multiple shifts. He supports me and Beca with our archery and Shauna with her music.”
Three daughters and a wife aren’t the only girls in Steward’s life. He has three grandchildren who are all girls. He makes the best of being outnumbered.
“Now I’ll start training my granddaughters to shoot,” Steward said, “because I’m sure they’ll want to learn.”
The granddaughters are Maci, 4, Izzie, 9, and Mattie, 12.
Steward is unsure what he and Suzy will do on Father’s Day. They were with their daughters last weekend because Beka has to work Sundays. She said it was likely that her sisters would do something else for him. If his daughters are busy, though, Steward isn’t complaining. He will support them regardless.
“Looking back,” he said, “I guess the Lord just wanted me to raise girls. I am proud of my daughters and all the things they have achieved.”