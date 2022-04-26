Divorce filing names Willis, accuses state Senate candidate of adultery, ruining marriage

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state Senate District 12, has been accused in a divorce filing of having an affair with a married woman.
Gregory Brock Morrow filed for divorce from his wife, Cynthia Denise Morrow, on April 21 in Calhoun County Circuit Court. Morrow accused his wife of engaging “in an adulterous affair with a third-party: to-wit, Wayne Willis.”
“Said affair has been ongoing for years prior to the filing of this complaint,” the divorce complaint states.
Willis told The Anniston Star that he “heard something about it,” referring to the filing.
Morrow said the affair caused a breakdown of their 31-year marriage. The two have been married since April 27, 1990, the complaint says.
The divorce petition asks for equitable division of property between the two and division of debt.
If elected, Willis would succeed one of the most powerful state senators in Montgomery. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, had served as the Senate’s president pro tempore until 2021. He announced in late 2020 that he would not seek re-election in 2022. Willis narrowly lost to Marsh in a 2018 GOP primary race for the seat.
Willis said in an interview that he did not want to comment about the Morrows’ divorce.
“I’m not in a position to comment on that divorce; that sounds like it’s between the two of them,” the mayor said.
Willis said he knew Cynthia Morrow.
“Yeah, we go to the same gym,” he said.
A Facebook exchange between the two Jan. 10 indicated they had a friendly relationship. He was thanking Morrow on social media for filling in for him on an unspecified matter.
“Thank you for filling in on short notice,” Willis said.
“Any time,” Morrow replied.
“Really? Well, I need sub for mayor tomorrow night. Can you cover the council meeting?”
“Of course!” she wrote.
Willis said he has no plans to withdraw from the state Senate race or step down as the town’s mayor.
“I have no intentions of backing out. I’m full speed ahead; I’m winning,” Willis said.
“There’s been no discussion about me leaving mayor, once I get elected to Senate, I’ll be giving up mayor,” he added.
Willis was adamant about his ability to serve in the state Senate if elected, or as the city’s mayor if he does not win the Senate seat.
“I have no intentions of giving up either one, I feel like I’ve done a good job as mayor and anything that goes on with other parties or in the past has nothing to do with my ability to serve as mayor,” Willis said.
The Republican primary for the state Senate District 12 race is May 24. Willis will face Anniston lawyer Wendy Ghee Draper and businessman Keith Kelley. Neither had any comment to make on the divorce matter.
A longtime ex-Weaver police officer said by phone Tuesday afternoon the affair between Willis and Morrow had been going on for years.
“There were several instances where he, Ms. Morrow were seen at the police department in the wee hours of the night, several times, walking next door and telling dispatchers, ‘I’m going to have this door locked don’t let anybody through, I’ll be working,’ we all knew what was going on, he had been having an affair with this lady for a very long time,” the ex-officer said.
The Weaver mayor’s office, municipal offices and the police department are all in one building.
Efforts to reach Cynthia Morrow were unsuccessful.
Politicians have been dogged by accusations of sexual infidelity for years in Alabama former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned after admitting to an affair with a former top aide Rebekah Mason.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore’s bid for a U.S. Senate seat was derailed by accusations of inappropriate conduct with underage women.