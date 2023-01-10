 Skip to main content
County school board hires interim principal for Weaver High School

A former principal of Pell City High School has come out of retirement to serve as interim principal of Weaver High School.

At a called meeting last Wednesday, the Calhoun County Board of Education hired Anthony Dowdy, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, and a master’s degree in math and a doctorate of education from the University of Alabama.

Anthony Dowdy

Anthony Dowdy

