County school board hires interim principal for Weaver High School

A former principal of Pell City High School has come out of retirement to serve as interim principal of Weaver High School.
At a called meeting last Wednesday, the Calhoun County Board of Education hired Anthony Dowdy, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, and a master’s degree in math and a doctorate of education from the University of Alabama.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Reyes and be a part of the Weaver High School faculty and staff,” Dowdy said, referring to Superintendent José Reyes. “I know it is a good, traditional school, good academically and athletically.”
Originally from Hokes Bluff, Dowdy has a background that also includes teaching and serving as the athletic director of Victory Christian School in Pell City, coordinator of instruction support services in Pell City School System, and the assistant principal and the principal at Duran Junior High North in Pell City. Also, he once served as the baseball coach at Pell City High School.
Board chairman Tobi Burt thanked Reyes for hiring such a qualified person for the interim’s job.