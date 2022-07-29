Calhoun County BOE sells property to Weaver

The Calhoun County Board of Education this week voted to sell a 40-x-40-foot piece of property near Weaver High School for a token amount to the city of Weaver. The city’s mayor and council members asked for the property so the city can improve a well.
Weaver has its own source of water from three wells, including the well that was subject of discussion at the board meeting.
“In the past, only a gentleman’s agreement let them have access,” said board chairman Tobi Burt. “To improve the property, you have to own it.”
Joey Conger, the director of Weaver City Public Works, said the city wants to add a generator to the well as a backup for times when the power goes off.
“It has to belong to us in order to upgrade,” Conger said.
Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Clendenning said its service vehicles needed the additional property to access the well.
“When we get chlorine and deliver our materials, we need to be able to pull onto the property and not be a road hazard,” he said. “We want to improve the infrastructure for our water for our citizens.”