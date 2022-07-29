 Skip to main content
Calhoun County BOE sells property to Weaver

The Calhoun County Board of Education this week voted to sell a 40-x-40-foot piece of property near Weaver High School for a token amount to the city of Weaver. The city’s mayor and council members asked for the property so the city can improve a well.

Weaver has its own source of water from three wells, including the well that was subject of discussion at the board meeting.