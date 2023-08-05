Bat Wing Night at Weaver Cave doesn’t disappoint

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The bats didn’t come out in a stream like I expected they would,” said Jacksonville resident Carol Newborn, referring to a tiny fraction of about 12,000 bats expected to emerge Friday evening from an opening on the east side of Weaver Cave.
She made her observation during Bat Wing Night, an event sponsored by the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust, which helps protect the environment of Weaver Cave and nearby spaces. The trust has gated the entrances to the cave, one reason being to protect the tiny mammals.
The bats flew around erratically, as bats often do, not pouring out all at once as Newborn and others had predicted. Instead, they emerged more slowly above the heads of the 40 or so visitors who had come to the second half of the evening’s event. Earlier, about 60 people had gathered in nearby Michael Tucker Park for a lecture by Talladega National Forest wildlife biologist John Stober.
Stober told the visitors that most of the bats in the cave are gray bats, but a few were rare, such as the Indiana bats and the tri-color bats. The northern long-ear bat is the fourth species that can be found here.
Stober told how several of the bats in the cave were wearing transmitters glued on an ear — that’s how researchers knew that some of the Weaver bats had come from Rose Cave in Tennessee that is 140 miles from Weaver.
“That’s pretty good for an animal that weighs only a few ounces,” Stober said.
He also told visitors that Weaver Cave didn’t have many gray bats until the land trust gated it. The bats like to come to the area because there are many dead trees, which are hosts to lots of bugs that bats like to eat. He also talked about the “white-nose fungus,” which has reduced the populations of some bats more than others; gray bats, he explained, are larger and stronger than others and can overcome the effects of the fungus.
Several staff members of the land trust attended the event, including its executive director, Katherine Eddins.
“We love to see so many from the community come to enjoy the bats,” she said. “We love to have people appreciate and see what we do.”
At dusk after the lecture, the visitors, who had driven the short distance to the east opening of Weaver Cave, sat quietly in their lawn chairs and stared at the bat-cave, which is surrounded by mossy boulders.
The setting was pretty, but nothing seemed to be happening.
Finally, as darkness settled, a spotlight provided by Stober shined on the first three or four bats that flew out. They appeared as gray spots zipping in and out of the cave.
“Here they come,” a few visitors said.
Still, there seemed to be little bat action.
“Bats sleep 20 hours a day and work for only about four,” Stober said. “How many people would like that?”
More bats joined the first few and, after 15 minutes, dozens of gray streaks began frantically flying in circles above the visitors’ heads.
“A bat tornado,” remarked one visitor.
One woman asked if she might be struck or bitten by a bat. Stober said no but added, “Bats often seem angry, and people should not try to catch one, and a few do carry rabies.”
Lesley Hanson, the land trust employee who is credited for having the idea of turning the cave area into a preserve, told a visitor she’d probably get bat poop on her head if she stood too close to the cave opening.
Photographers and cell phone owners took photos of the bats, but the bats’ fast movements and the darkness yielded disappointing photos.
The visitors, though, seemed to enjoy the unusual event.
“I learned a lot,” said a man heading back toward his car parked along Cave Road.
“It was fun,” said a woman. “Not many others have been able to do this.”
Those wishing to learn more about the Piedmont-based office of the land trust should visitwww.galandtrust.org.