Bat Wing Night at Weaver Cave doesn’t disappoint

Visitors learn bats are hard to photograph

to the bat-cave

The openings leading into Weaver Cave and Lady Cave are gated. Since the gates have put up, the bat population has been protected, and has grown.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

“The bats didn’t come out in a stream like I expected they would,” said Jacksonville resident Carol Newborn, referring to a tiny fraction of about 12,000 bats expected to emerge Friday evening from an opening on the east side of Weaver Cave.

She made her observation during Bat Wing Night, an event sponsored by the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust, which helps protect the environment of Weaver Cave and nearby spaces. The trust has gated the entrances to the cave, one reason being to protect the tiny mammals.

