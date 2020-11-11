Weaver man pleads not guilty to sodomy

A Weaver man pleaded not guilty Tuesday after a Calhoun County grand jury previously indicted him on a sodomy charge.
The 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty to first-degree sodomy at an arraignment held via webcam.
According to court documents, the man is accused of sodomizing a girl younger than 12 in 2009 and 2010.
Oxford police initially charged the man in November 2019. The man remained in jail Wednesday with bond set at $60,000 for the sodomy charge.
The man’s attorney, who was recently appointed to represent him, declined to comment.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.