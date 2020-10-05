Weaver man indicted on sodomy charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Weaver man recently after he allegedly sexually abused a girl nearly a decade ago.
The grand jury indicted the 35-year-old man during its August session with one count of first-degree sodomy.
According to court records, the man sexually abused the girl, who was younger than 12, between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010.
Oxford police initially arrested the man in November.
The man remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges. His arraignment is set for Nov. 10.
An attempt Monday to reach the man’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, for additional comment was not immediately successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines.