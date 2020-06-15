Weaver High School gyms vandalized, sheriff says

Authorities were investigating Monday after, they said, Weaver High School faculty found the school vandalized this morning.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies reviewed security footage, and it appeared two young men broke into the school around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wade said deputies found that someone had tried to set the basketball court in the school’s “small gym” on fire, but it wouldn’t light.
Deputies also found “vulgar” statements on a dry-erase board in the larger gym and that items had been stolen from the concession stand.
He said the suspects may have been students. If they’re arrested, he said, they may each be charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.