Weaver City Hall open for hot showers as power outages continue

By Sunday afternoon, there were still a few pockets in the city of Weaver without power, mayor Wayne Willis said by phone.
“After Day Four, I’ve got a few people starting to get a little bit grumpy,” Willis said. “And not having a hot shower, they are starting to smell funky,” the mayor added.
“We have some churches and the police department available if somebody just needs to take a shower. They can come by, because we have male and female showers at City Hall,” Willis said.
According to Jacki Lowry, spokesperson for Alabama Power, there were 190 customers in Weaver still without power as of Sunday afternoon.
Willis said that Alabama Power has done a great job of working in Weaver as crews fan out across the region restoring power outages caused by Tropical Storm Zeta.
City Hall was also in the dark for a period of time, Willis said, which made the internet-based phones there inoperable. However, there was one hardline that did work at City Hall, according to Willis.
Willis appreciated the citizens of Weaver being understanding during the last four days.
“There’s no grave hardships. We’re pushing through it, that's about the best we can do,” he said.