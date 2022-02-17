WEATHER UPDATE: Weather service issues tornado watch for northwest Alabama counties

2 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north and west Alabama.
It will be in effect until 8 p.m.
The Alabama counties include: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
12:30 p.m.
Only a strong wind advisory remains in place for the Calhoun and Talladega county areas as forecasters have made no changes to the earlier forecasts for the potential of strong winds entering the area beginning at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Some local areas have already experienced some gusts of wind in the 25 mph range.
The noon updates from the National Weather Service in Birmingham say the strong storm system will move across the central Alabama area this afternoon and evening, supporting strong gradient winds ahead of the front and a risk of damaging winds and a few tornadoes with the better tornado potential across the western portion of the area.
The wind advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight. Wind are expected to be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times.
Meteorologists note the consistent cloud cover now in place over most of the state could keep sunlight from increasing temperatures and decrease the level of severity.
9:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the counties in central Alabama.
Forecast maps are now showing a “slight risk” of severe weather for the Calhoun County area beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting through midnight.
While severe thunderstorms are possible, the NWS is reporting the primary threat in the Central Alabama area will be damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes and hail especially for locations generally west of Interstate 65.
The area forecast calls for sustained winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
“Outside of any thunderstorm activity, gusty winds will persist through much of the day on Thursday,” the NWS outlook reads. “Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected with locally higher gusts possible which could lead to downed trees and powerlines.”
The NWS recommends unsecured objects be secured in case of strong winds and caution is also advised when driving, especially when operating a high profile vehicle.